About Brownstone Institute

Brownstone Institute is a nonprofit (501c3) organization founded May 2021. Its vision is of a society that places the highest value on the voluntary interaction of individuals and groups while minimizing the use of violence and force including that which is exercised by public authorities. This vision is that of the Enlightenment which elevated learning, science, progress, and universal rights to the forefront of public life. It is constantly threatened by ideologies and systems that would take the world back to before the triumph of the ideal of freedom.

Brownstone Institute is not about partisan attachments or exclusionary ideological labels.

Our content is neither left nor right, though our contributors have their own views. As an institution, Brownstone celebrates democratic institutions, freedom as the path to cultural and scientific progress, a trustworthy system of public administration, and economic prosperity. In accordance with these ideals, Brownstone Institute airs a wide variety of perspectives and viewpoints, including contradictory views by different authors.