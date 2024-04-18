Brownstone Insights

Is the Overton Window Real, Imagined, or Constructed?
Forget the model, which might be completely misconstrued in any case. Just say what is true, with sincerity, without malice, without convoluted hopes of…
  
JeffreyTucker
The Bison Advantage
How will you respond next time you face a moral challenge? Will you walk headfirst into the storm like the bison or turn and drift with it?
  
“Fear”: One Year Later
I could see everyone becoming germaphobes, and I wondered if that behavior, once ingrained in the population, would ever go away.
  
Steve Templeton, PhD.
Steve Templeton
What Happened to Bitcoin?
This is the book that had to be written. It is a story of a missed opportunity to change the world, a tragic tale of subversion and betrayal.
  
JeffreyTucker
A Retired Physician's View of American Healthcare
In my opinion, the healthcare system in this country is currently on life support. The level of trust is lower than it’s been in at least 50 years and…
  
Government and the WHO Quietly Shake Hands
The time to speak up about it is now, rather than after the event. If there is nothing for the government and the WHO to hide, they should disclose this…
  
Mike Fairclough
Exactly What Are WHO Member States Voting for?
Continuously conflating the concept of pandemic preparedness and PHEIC only creates confusion while obscuring the obvious political processes involved.
  
The WHO Proposals: An Open Letter
To proceed with the current deadline would not just be legally wrong but demonstrate unequivocally that equity and respect for States rights have…
  
Elites at War with the People
Without embracing populism, they can still address the practical concerns, interests, and aspirations that animate working and middle class people.
  
Fiscal Collapse Accelerates
Every fiscal trend is in the wrong direction. We’re already at $2 trillion deficit, it will soar by trillions when recession hits. The only question is…
  
Peter St Onge
Ivermectin’s Victory Over the FDA
On March 21, a settlement was reached, leading to the FDA agreeing to remove social media posts and webpages discouraging the use of ivermectin for…
  
Sonia Elijah
Wait! There's a Pandemic?
Before Covid-19 there had been other pandemics. But in the past 100 years, with the exception of the Spanish flu, the other pandemics came and went…
  
