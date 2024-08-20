BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

After four-plus years of unrelenting chaos, and some $6 trillion in paper money resulting in brutal inflation following lockdowns, now we have talk of price control going around. It’s like 1971 all over again.

It’s not just nuts; it’s deeply dangerous. After all, the plot to impose a command economy has effects now. Why not raise prices as high as possible to get ready for the great crackdown?

What’s Really Happening with Mpox By David Bell. For the WHO and international public health industry, Mpox presents a different picture. They now work for a pandemic industrial complex. Forty years ago, Mpox would have been viewed in context, proportional to the diseases that are shortening life expectancy.

How to Defeat the Censorship Industrial Complex By Bobbie Anne Flower Cox. There are more and more free speech platforms and alternative media sources. Yet, the censorship industrial complex still exists, and so we must keep pushing forward. We are in an information war. The mainstream media is no longer reliable.

Media Exacerbates the Avian Flu Crisis By Breeauna Sagdal. This is only the beginning of the headache for dairy farmers. Upon receiving the official diagnosis of Avian flu in cattle, an immediate media frenzy began—exacerbating fears over honest information sharing. The government’s response has not been much better.

The Trajectory of Emergency Lands on Price Controls By Jeffrey Tucker. We seemed doomed to watch the same old errors unfold before our eyes, in a natural trajectory of folly from money printing to inflation to price controls, just as from universal quarantines to growing ill-health, education losses, and population demoralization.

Lessons from Poland: Elites and the Bonds We Forge By Thomas Harrington. Our elites remind us how one false step, like the use of a politically incorrect term or an unusually piercing critique of something they have ensconced as sacred, might land us in the realm of the destitute.

The New York Times: Latest Descent into Madness By Toby Rogers. Healing from the current crisis does not require more civil servants, it requires a restored relationship with the natural world. I’m grateful for the people who are troubled by the New York Times’ attempts to manufacture unnecessary anxiety and alienation.

Climate Crisis or Climate Imperialism? By Reginald Odour. Contrary to the One Health approach, it is self-defeating for us to think that sacrificing our well-being for the benefit of other forms of life and even non-life is virtuous. Ideology rather than science has convinced many to think otherwise.

The Kafkaesque Phaseout of the Pandemic Penal Colony By Bill Bonvie. Every so often, a narrative plays out that can only be described as “Kafkaesque”—a term that refers to anything that might be “suggestive of Franz Kafka or his writings; especially, having a nightmarishly complex, bizarre, or illogical quality.”

Vermont Supreme Court Sacrifices Children to Big Pharma By John Klar. A controversial Vermont Supreme Court decision reached the rather astonishing conclusion that the government can vaccinate very young children with experimental products without parental consent or legal recourse. The consequences of this opinion may prove profound for civil rights law.

Our Government’s “Whole-of-Society” Rule By Aaron Kheriaty. For those who don’t want to be ruled by a whole-of-society party-state, the political question is how to dismantle this machinery. Whatever the remedy, it must involve a reestablishment of the distinction between government and civil society.

The UK Riots: Misinformation Causes Everything By Andrew Lowenthal. A massive attack on civil liberties is underway in the wake of a week of rioting in the UK. For politicians, the media, NGOs, and academics our old friend “misinformation” is the excuse that keeps on giving.

The Stasi: Masters of PsyWar By Robert Malone. The objective of this work is to inform the general public of the PsyWar methods and technologies that are being deployed so that individual citizens are more able to resist the effects of these forms of psychological manipulation.

The Broken Life of Matthew Thomas Crooks By Christine Black. Absent from discussions of Crooks’ tragedy are the despair, losses, and mental health crises Covid-era lockdowns caused, especially young people; the cruel, vitriolic, and even violent rhetoric pervading our culture in the last several years…

Unrest in Britain: The Other Half of the Story By David Thunder. Those who, in the face of unrest surrounding immigration and race, limit themselves to condemning far-right violence, are missing out on a public conversation about fragmented communities across the UK and about why immigration remains a “hot button issue”…

