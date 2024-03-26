BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

You did it! We all did it!

Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill has made the goal of $300K raised to keep her from bankruptcy and homelessness. A push from Brownstone friends raised $182K in one week and then the case grabbed the attention of Elon Musk. The legal team from X called her and gave her the good news that they would take care of the rest, cover her other legal bills, and take the case to the Supreme Court of Canada if necessary.

There has been so much suffering and sadness that this beautiful news comes as a source of happiness and hope. Yes, millions of others still suffer and freedom itself is in grave danger. But this case shows what happens when people of goodwill come together to stand up for truth, with brave conviction and a determination not to let evil win.

Dr. Kaur has been there from the beginning, pleading for the rights of her patients against overweening power from government, tech, and media. She paid a very heavy price for her opposition to lockdowns and mask and vaccine mandates. She and her family attended the first Brownstone annual event in 2021 and we’ve been close colleagues ever since.

In this case, too, Elon Musk played the role of the angel of mercy. He took over Twitter to protect free speech against what was a government push to nationalize and shut down the entire Internet. He has been a champion of ideals ever since, making their plans impossible, while opening up the files that prove the existence of a vast censorship conspiracy.

Share

Occasions like this cause us to reflect on the reality of our times. The emergency is ongoing. None of us can on our own fix everything. We know that. And yet there are ways in which we can make a difference, one life at a time.

We had hoped to offer Dr. Kaur a fellowship to bridge her out of her difficulties but we needed to wait for this disaster to pass. But now that this is done, we would so much like to bring her into the fold with a fellowship to provide her support and community in these times.

Will you help? Please donate here. If you would like to speak about our Fellowship program in general, we are happy to call and discuss.

Please consider coming to the inaugural supper club meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 4, featuring Debbie Lerman and her crucial research. Register here.

Here is some content since our last email:

The Meltdown of Commercial Real Estate By Peter St Onge. In case you’ve still got money in a bank, Bloomberg is warning that defaults in commercial real estate loans could “topple” hundreds of US banks.

The Era of Informed Consent is Over By Victor Dalziel. This ruling, to be actioned by potentially corrupt scientists, health bureaucrats, and captured health and drug regulators, is another step toward a dystopian future unimaginable just five years ago. No doubt the infrastructure to implement this decree is already being constructed by the same groupthink cultists responsible for the nightmarish pandemic lockdowns, continuing to place the pursuit of profit and the greater good above individual choice, bodily autonomy, and informed consent.

The Fall of Critical Thinking By Bruce W. Davidson. The most alarming aspect of the contemporary scene may actually not be things like the horrific potential of nuclear and biological weapons. Instead, it could be the rejection of objective truth and rational thought as essential guides to sensible conduct. When even the sciences and medicine become unmoored from reason and reality, we are all in serious trouble.

Why the Department of Justice Wants to Take Down Apple By Jeffrey Tucker. Just as the FDA and CDC became marketing and enforcement arms of Pfizer and Moderna, so too the Justice Department is now revealed as a censor and industrial promoter of Samsung. This is how captured agencies with hegemonic ambitions operate, not in the public interest but in the private interest of some industries over others and always with the goal of reducing the freedom of the people.

Journalistic Malpractice at The New York Times By Brownstone Institute. Justice Jackson, the Biden administration, Katie Starbird, and their allies in the media may believe they have a divine mission to censor alleged misinformation, that the Devil’s reincarnation has taken multiple forms in the bodies of RFK Jr., Alex Berenson, Jay Bhattacharya, and others; under our Constitution, however, the self-professed nobility of their missions does not excuse violations of the First Amendment. Let us hope the Court realizes the graveness of the threat.

The WHO Pandemic Agreement: A Guide By David Bell and Thi Thuy Van Dinh. The commentary below concentrates on selected draft provisions of the latest publicly available version of the draft agreement that seem to be unclear or potentially problematic. Much of the remaining text is essentially pointless as it reiterates vague intentions to be found in other documents or activities which countries normally undertake in the course of running health services, and have no place in a focused legally-binding international agreement.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson: The Ideological Spawn of George Bush Jr. By Thomas Harrington. Though many people of a more partisan cast may not want to hear it, the constitutional obtuseness demonstrated by Brown Jackson and an apparent plurality of her Supreme Court colleagues did not come out of nowhere.

The WHO Wants to Rule the World By Ramesh Thakur. The World Health Organisation (WHO) will present two new texts for adoption by its governing body, the World Health Assembly comprising delegates from 194 member states, in Geneva on 27 May–1 June. The new pandemic treaty needs a two-thirds majority for approval and, if and once adopted, will come into effect after 40 ratifications.

Theft by Lockdown By Eric Hussey. The “welfare clause,” referring originally to the loose collective of the states under the Articles of Confederation, and the concocted “rights of the community,” either alone or in combination, do not (maybe, “shouldn’t”) excuse Theft-by-Lockdown. We know the Constitution doesn’t allow exceptions for fear or being afraid. Neither do the Articles of Confederation. That’s fortunate since we also know the Revolution – a cause for fear all on its own – was fought during a smallpox pandemic – a secondary cause for fear.

The Crucifixion of Kulvinder Kaur By Clayton J. Baker, MD. If the current trend of ruining the careers of honest, courageous physicians and scientists is not stopped, such choices will become, for want of a better word, academic. The outstanding, outspoken, and independent physicians will be run out of the profession. The remaining rank-and-file, already more submissive than their persecuted betters, will quietly comply with orders from above, knowing what will happen to them if they don’t. The newly minted doctors, freshly indoctrinated in today’s Pharma-driven curricula, and pre-selected for compliance via mandatory vaccinations and other human resource department litmus tests, will goose-step through their practice directives and clinical protocols, no questions asked.

Don’t Slow the Spread of Joy By Charles Krblich. We spent years needlessly frowning behind masks and protocols. We didn’t smile. I frowned at my unreasonable cello playing. I didn’t smile, but I should have. I learned my lesson after that first recital. Now — I smile no matter how badly I play. It is the most important thing an aspiring cellist can do after a performance. Smiles will always be an infection we should Start to Spread.

The Irish Government Failed to Redefine the Family By David Thunder. Last Friday, a large majority of Irish voters (67.7%) rejected their government’s proposal to insert a new definition of the family into the Constitution, in which “durable relationships” and not just a marital bond, could form the legal basis for the family unit. They also rejected – by a historically unprecedented landslide of 73.9% – a proposal to replace a clause expressing support for the care work of mothers in the home with a gender-neutral recognition of care work by “members of a family.”

The Taboo Ingredient for Progress: Shame By Thomas Harrington. What no one told us, however, is that this reformist method of engendering peaceful change was highly dependent on the existence of a broadly-subscribed ethos of honesty, goodwill and, perhaps most of all, healthy shame in the class of people possessing an outsized ability to promote new ways of approaching social problems.

Kid Lab Rats By Thomas Buckley. Right now, Pfizer/BioNTech is running an ongoing clinical trial to test the effectiveness of its shots (the shot is not a vaccine as it does not prevent catching the virus or transmitting the virus as typical vaccines do) on kids. Pfizer has been running radio and other ads looking for test subjects.

The Road to a New McCarthyism By Bert Olivier. To sum up by using a currently popular term, Biden and his DOJ would ‘weaponise’ the TikTok ban to the hilt, to the detriment of the citizens of the US as well as American democracy. And make no mistake: democracy may never recover from what threatens to become nothing less than McCarthyism on steroids. While one has access to the means for resisting this conspicuous act of usurping the constitutionally ‘guaranteed’ rights and freedoms of the American people, one must avail oneself of these – before they disappear.

Ketanji Brown Jackson Defenestrates the First Amendment By Brownstone Institute. At her confirmation hearings, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson claimed she lacked the expertise to define “woman.” Just two years later, she did not hesitate to redefine the First Amendment and free speech as she advocated for the regime to bulldoze our Constitutional liberties provided they offer sufficiently sanctimonious justifications.

Mainstream Measles Mongers By Alan Cassels. The current state of Modern Measles Mongering is a leitmotif of post-pandemic public health, where the state and mainstream media measles-mongering is actively telling the population to fear a disease that has an extremely remote chance of you getting it and an even more remote chance of you dying from it. It predictably recommends everyone do whatever they can to protect their family (ie: get more measles shots) which may or may not protect you. And if you get the shot, please know that any safety research on the measles vaccine is mostly inadequate.

Anatomy of the Tech-Industrial Complex By Josh Stylman. As the TikTok debate highlights, it’s evident in the Information Age that no one is more capable at framing and shaping events and ideas from a particular point of view or set of values than the large tech companies. These entities possess a worldwide audience of billions of people every minute of every day.

The Virality Project’s Censorship Agenda By Andrew Lowenthal. Initiated by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and led by the Stanford Internet Observatory (SIO), the Virality Project sought to censor those who questioned government Covid-19 policies. The Virality Project primarily focused on so-called “anti-vaccine” “misinformation;” however, my Twitter Files investigations with Matt Taibbi revealed this included “true stories of vaccine side effects.”

The Social Pole Switch By Toby Rogers. I struggle to find words to describe how weird the last four years have been. I’m now starting to think that Covid represents a social pole switch worldwide. Perhaps it has happened before, perhaps it is the first social pole switch in history.

The Harm of College Vaccine Mandates By Ian Miller. The very “experts” and administrators who admonished critics with endless appeals to authority, claiming that they were “following the science” while detractors were “anti-science” extremists, likely caused a net harm to thousands, if not millions of their students.

More articles

Donate