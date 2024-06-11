BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

The commentariat was caught off guard this weekend, as the establishment powers of Europe faced a devastating vote return. The issues driving the voter revolt of course include immigration and forced technological reset. In the background was Covid controls, shot mandates, and resulting economic devastation.

The shock of four years ago continues to resonate, even if it is barely discussed in the media. And the larger template pertains to other applications of the same scientistic pretensions: new disease threats, gender politics, climate-inspired technological upheavals.

The correction seems to have begun as vast numbers around the world have grown more sophisticated about the true ambitions of the ruling class. It’s been painful to watch unfold, and the cause of freedom itself is far from victorious. What the media calls a victory for the “far-right” is really just about people wanting their lives back.

The dialing back of the dangerous WHO treaty is part of this as well.

Bird Flu, Fear, and Perverse Incentives By David Bell. Outbreaks do occur and we should monitor and prepare for them. However, we have allowed the development of a system where outbreaks are almost all that matter. Perceptions of risk, and resultant funding, have become grossly disproportionate to reality. The perverse incentives driving this are obvious, as are the harms. The world will be increasingly unequal and impoverished, and sick, building on the outcomes of the Covid response. Fear promotes profit better than calmness and context. It is on us to remain calm and continually educate ourselves regarding context. No one will sell these to us.

Without Boundaries and Community, They Win By Reverend John F. Naugle. If we are to survive as a civilization, that is precisely the kind of community and support structure that we need to form, especially on the local level. For that reason alone, I warmly invite you to the 2024 Brownstone Institute Conference and Gala in my hometown of Pittsburgh, where we will seek to experience a community of collegiality and friendship in service of “The New Resistance.”

‘Teflon Tony’ Survives the Hot Seat By Maryanne Demasi. Although random hatchets were thrown at Fauci during the hearing, he managed to garner a fair bit of support from the subcommittee and seemed to come out relatively unscathed, earning him the title of ‘Teflon Tony.’ The subcommittee will release a final report by the end of 2024, with its findings and recommendations from its two-year investigation.

Teflon Tony Coasts through ‘Grilling’ By Bill Rice. Thus ended the official “grilling” of Dr. Anthony Fauci, an American “hero” who continues to be persecuted by a few disinformation-spreading members of Congress and tens of millions of Internet kooks like myself.

Nihilism Strikes with a Vengeance By Bert Olivier. Today our concerns about nihilism have less to do with capitalism than with the cynical nihilism evident in the actions orchestrated by the group of multi-billionaires who are hellbent on destroying the lives of the rest of humanity by hook or by crook. These sub-humans evidently hold human lives – in fact, all life-forms – in such low regard, that they did not hesitate to promote bioweapons as legitimate ‘Covid-vaccines,’ while probably knowing full well what the effects of these experimental concoctions would be.

The Supreme Court Just Gave Us Hope By Brownstone Institute. The oral arguments in the free-speech case did not increase hopes for a solid outcome. But long experience suggests that oral arguments can be misleading. The briefs and the case law are what are decisive. If the NRA case is any indication, free speech advocates might have a new basis for hope in the wisdom of the Supreme Court.

IHR Amendments Open Door to Perpetual Emergencies By Thi Thuy Van Dinh and David Bell. The 77th session of the World Health Assembly (WHA) just concluded at the World Health Organization’s (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. It originally intended to adopt a new pandemic treaty and amendments to the 2005 International Health Regulations (IHR) that would tie country responses to the decisions of the WHO’s Director-General. In the end, it kicked one can down the road for a year and partly filled another.

2020 Pushed Minnesota Toward the Third World By Brownstone Institute. When government takes on core tenets of civilized life, such as the right to associate, and presumes the right to manage the whole of private and public life including all civic institutions, under whatever excuse, what you end up with is something other than civilized life. Minnesota is just one case in point but the same afflicts many other places in the country and world, as the fallout from the disaster cascades through our lives.

The Trouble with Testing By Jeffrey Tucker. There has probably in the history of government never been a more presumptuous aspiration than for bureaucrats to seek to manage the whole of the microbial kingdom. But that is where we are. There’s never been a better time for every citizen of a would-be free nation to proclaim: my biology is none of the government’s business.

Atlas Shrugs Twice By Charles Krblich. Atlas may shrug, justice may never be served, all of the structures and institutions around us may fall into disrepair or collapse, and the world may be forcefully locked down, but when we give in to apathy and shrug our shoulders in dejected acceptance and passive participation, we also hand over our own individuality, agency, and freedom. It is then that Atlas shrugs, not once, but twice.

Low Expectations Plague the Air Force Academy By Scott Sturman. DEI’s nonsensical, unsupported claims that phenotype and sexual identity are indispensable components of superior military performance and the intimidating effect of DEI political officers embedded within the cadet wing breed cynicism and psychological fatigue. Recent undercover investigative reporting that exposes blatant corruption within Air Force DEI programs and an admission of DEI’s lack of benefit affirms the negative view of DEI held by most cadets. If the real Air Force is at all similar to the academy experience, then why devote a career to an organization with priorities more in line with Cloward-Piven than the Constitution?

Diet, Injections, and Injunctions By Tracy Thurman. You’d think this would be the time to support farmers around the world who are trying to feed the hungry masses, and to encourage local food systems that are resilient in the face of supply-chain disruption. Instead, in country after country, World Economic Forum-affiliated leaders are cracking down on independent farmers and forcing them to comply with draconian new rules in the name of combating climate change.

WHO IHR Modifications Were Illegally Approved By Robert Malone. The 77th meeting of the World Health Assembly concluded Saturday, June 01, 2024. This particular Assembly meeting, the first following the Covid crisis, failed to achieve agreement on the wording or passage of a proposed World Health Organization (WHO) pandemic “treaty,” also referred to as an “agreement.” In parallel to the treaty, the World Health Assembly (in close cooperation with the US HHS/Biden administration) has been working on “updating” the existing (2005) International Health Regulations (IHR) agreement, which historically functioned as a voluntary accord establishing international norms for reporting, managing, and cooperating in matters relating to infectious diseases and infectious disease outbreaks (including “pandemics”).

The Questions They Should Have Asked Fauci By Debbie Lerman. So if the US House Committee on Oversight and Accountability wants to oversee or demand accountability for the catastrophic Covid pandemic response — the first question that must be asked is: WHO WAS ACTUALLY IN CHARGE?

The WHO Takes Another Step Towards the Pit By David Bell. Last week, amid fanfare from both advocates and opponents of centralization of future pandemic management, the world continued its unfortunate stumble back to old-fashioned public health fascism. The World Health Assembly (WHA) adopted the package of amendments to the 2005 International Health Regulations (IHR), apparently just hours after a final text had been agreed by its IHR working group.

Children Are Gifts, Not Projects By Thomas Harrington. Could it be that if we were to take a bit more time to reflect on the inherent resourcefulness of our offspring as children of God, we might worry a little less about ensuring that they become cogs in our culture’s clearly sputtering machine of material “success” and thus be less inclined to cede before the “Drug him or else he’ll never be a success” entreaties of ostensibly well-meaning authorities?

Pain is the Prompt By Leslie Manookian. What would happen if we all vowed to adopt an honor code to guide every moment in our lives? What if we vowed to speak the truth, to act ethically, and to hold others accountable when they violate the codes of society? What if we also vowed to pursue this ethos in a decent, respectful manner? What if we sought to expose dishonesty not to shame and humiliate the offenders, but to strengthen the social fabric of our communities? Wouldn’t we make clear that this conduct will be given no quarter in our communities?

Anatomy of the Shallow State By Jeffrey Tucker. In reality, the state consists of three distinct layers, which we can call deep, middle, and shallow. All three play crucial roles to exercise and retain hegemony over the population domestically and globally.

