We were thrilled last week to release our long-awaited study on American economic health. It is “Recession Since 2022: US Income and Output Have Fallen Over Four Years.” It has received wide coverage and attention. And get this: despite being shared all over the world, not one critic has come forward to question the data.

That tells you all you need to know. It’s correct. But not one official media outlet has been willing to say it until this study came out. That’s the essence of the work we do: facts toward truth-telling, even when inconvenient to official narratives.

In our times, the gap between what we know is true and what we hear from cultural elites grows ever larger. This is completely unsustainable.

The Neo-Liberal Consensus Is Coming Apart By Jeffrey Tucker. The neo-liberal consensus built in the postwar period contained the seeds of its own destruction. It was too dependent on the creation of institutions beyond people’s control and too reliant on elite mastery of events.

They Have the Money, We Have the Numbers By Peter St Onge. Their advantage – money – is collapsing before our eyes. Crashing in crippling debt, nervous financial markets, the limits of inflationary printing, and the moribund stagflation that always accompanies it. And the longer it takes, the more spectacular will be our victory.

Biohacking to Better Health By Isabella Cooper and David Bell. Perhaps with regards to healthspan and lifespan, instead of calorie restriction, we can bio-hack through either eating as much as we want once a day, or eating non-insulin-stimulating foods. Doing both will further enhance their effects.

Pandemic in Africa: Lessons and Strategies By Ramesh Thakur. Africa is at risk of getting the worst of both worlds: failure to check the epidemic and failure to check economic collapse. Why? Most African countries lack the administrations and health systems to implement “test, isolate, treat, and trace” regimes.

Save Furniture, Save the Past By Richard Kelly. A recent unnerving development is the disappearance of web pages. If history can be erased, it can be denied. Which puts us into a ‘save the furniture’ mindset – how can we preserve important kernels of truth for our children?

Prostate Cancer: Over-Testing and Over-Treatment By Bruce W. Davidson. The PSA test has a 78% false positive rate. An elevated PSA level can be caused by various factors besides prostate cancer. Moreover, a PSA test score can spur frightened men into getting unnecessary biopsies and harmful surgical procedures.

Tedros: Kill Free Speech to Regain Trust By Meryl Nass. The other side needs to kill free speech to take over. Below is Tedros, who talks about trust and how to get it back—by killing free speech, of course. See how he twists the free speech story.

Considerations on Civil Disobedience By Bert Olivier. In the United States this need to face the possibility that one will have to act decisively has not been as urgent since ‘the Revolution of ’75.’ The enemy today is not outside the gates; it is inside the gates.

Covid Exposed the Fall of Education Like Nothing Else By David Barnhizer. The Covid-19 virus attack had a single good side. It is that if the K-12 schools had not abandoned in-person teaching and shifted to online computer and Zoom classes, parents would never have discovered that their children were being brainwashed.

How the US Government Turned on the People By Peter St Onge. The catastrophic mismanagement of Hurricane Helene relief is showing the American people that Washington’s dysfunctional but, worse, it doesn’t even seem to be trying to serve the people. Instead, we serve it. Like livestock. So how did we get here?

Anthony Fauci: The Man Who Thought He Was Science By Jayanta Bhattacharya. Fauci will be remembered as a consequential figure for his contributions. But he will also be remembered as a cautionary tale of what can happen when too much power is invested in a single person for too long.

Monkeypox: Evidence of the “Pandemic Preparedness” Lie By Clayton J. Baker and Brian Hooker. Pandemic preparedness is a big lie. The monkeypox madness demonstrates this, as compellingly as a smoking gun at a murder scene. We must put an end to all gain-of-function research and to the pandemic preparedness excuse for illegal bioweapons research.

The Mechanics of Social Disintegration in the Modern Age By Josh Stylman. By taking these steps—paying attention, thinking critically, resisting division, seeking common ground, and promoting media literacy—we can hope to create a more united and resilient society. The path forward lies in recognizing our shared humanity and common interests.

Signs of Untruthfulness By Daniel Klein. One sign of untruthfulness is the uttering of untrue statements. Sometimes you know about the matter in question, and the statement disagrees with your understanding. You then suspect the speaker is untruthful. What are the leading signs of untruthfulness?

