As recently reported by Reclaim the Net, Anthony Fauci is being called to testify by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan for his “alleged role in the Biden White House’s censorship initiatives.”

Right away a glaring issue emerges: The censorship of dissenting Covid narratives started all the way back in late January-early February 2020, with Fauci implicated in the censorship as early as February 2, 2020. The Committee tacitly acknowledges this by requesting documents dating back to 2019, even as it frames the inquiry politically as a “Biden Administration censorship” problem.

In fact, the entire disastrous, unscientific lockdown-until-vaccine pandemic response was initiated and insidiously perpetrated by the Task Force, which was housed in the Trump White House, in the Office of the Vice President (OVP).

The group responsible for pandemic policy within the Task Force was not HHS or NIAID, where Fauci worked, or any other public health agency. It was the National Security Council (NSC).

All communications about Covid had to go through OVP/NSC.

We know from the Twitter Files and subsequent investigations that the Intelligence Community (FBI, CIA, DHS, CISA) was heavily involved in censoring Americans on many issues, starting at least as far back as 2016. Foreign military/intelligence agencies of allied countries collaborated on censoring the US population.

So if anyone is truly interested in who initiated and enforced censorship of dissenting Covid voices, they should ask the following questions of Fauci under oath:

Who was Responsible for the US Government’s Covid Response Policy, Including Censorship of Dissenting Views?

We know from official government documents that Covid pandemic policy was set by the National Security Council (NSC), NOT the public health agencies. But who exactly on the NSC was in charge? Who wrote the policy?

Dr. Fauci: Did you participate in crafting the pandemic response policy with the National Security Council, including censorship of dissenting views?

Why Were Covid Meetings Classified?

On March 11, 2020, Reuters reported that “The White House has ordered federal health officials to treat top-level coronavirus meetings as classified.” Reuters sources said, “the National Security Council (NSC), which advises the president on security issues, ordered the classification.”

Furthermore, government officials said, “dozens of classified discussions about such topics as the scope of infections, quarantines and travel restrictions have been held since mid-January.”

Dr. Fauci: Why were the Covid response meetings classified? Were you present in those meetings? Were censorship plans discussed in those meetings?

Who was in Charge of Government Communications about Covid?

According to the US Government’s COVID-19 Response Plan, starting on February 28, 2020 “all federal communication and messaging” about the pandemic had to go through the Office of the Vice President, which housed the Task Force, which was led by the National Security Council.

Dr. Fauci: In your role on the Task force, were you in charge of crafting the communications about the pandemic? If not, who on the Task Force was in charge of messaging?

Were you in charge of efforts to censor messaging that questioned or contradicted Task Force/NSC policy?

If not, who was in charge of designing and enforcing the censorship efforts on behalf of the Task Force/NSC?

Why was the CDC Forbidden from Communicating about the Pandemic?

Although it was supposed to play a leadership role in pandemic communications, starting on February 28, 2020, the CDC was actually “not permitted to conduct public briefings,” according to a Senate report.

It sounds like the agency that was supposed to be in charge of communicating with the public about the pandemic was itself being CENSORED by the Task Force/NSC.

Dr. Fauci, who forbade the CDC from conducting public briefings about the pandemic?

Why were CDC communications with the public completely shut down?

Was this part of the overall efforts by the Task Force/NSC to censor any messaging that contradicted their policy?

Why was the Intelligence Community so Heavily Involved in Covid Censorship?

Many deeply and carefully investigated reports show extensive involvement of military/intelligence agencies and personnel in Covid censorship efforts.

Here are just a few examples:

How Twitter Rigged the Covid Debate, by David Zweig

Pentagon Was Involved in Domestic Censorship Scheme, by Alex Gutentag

The Virality Project Was a Government Front to Coordinate Censorship, by Andrew Lowenthal and Alex Gutentag

Dr. Fauci, were you coordinating with the FBI, CIA, DHS, CISA, or any other intelligence entity to censor messaging that questioned or contradicted Task Force/NSC policy?

Why were intelligence agencies involved in censoring Covid messaging?

Were International NGOs and the WHO Involved in the Censorship of American Citizens?

Here’s one of the earliest known instances of Covid censorship from all the way back in February 2020, in which the following international cast participated:

As reported by US Right To Know:

on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at 11:28 am

Farrar flagged a ZeroHedge article [now archived] in an email to Fauci and Collins, raising the possibility of virus=bioweapon. In the email, he mentioned that the WHO leaders were in the process of making an important decision. He said they might “prevaricate” which means “avoid telling the truth.”

Regardless of whether they prevaricated or not, just two and a half hours later, at approximately 1:57 pm ZeroHedge was suspended on Twitter.

Dr. Fauci, was your correspondence with Farrar, involving the leaders of the World Health Organization, in any way related to the suspension of ZeroHedge on Twitter?

If so, which of you was responsible for conveying the message to Twitter about the suspension?

Were international organizations like the WHO, and NGOs including the Wellcome Trust, involved in Covid censorship activities in coordination with US officials/agencies?

Were you involved in any international Covid censorship activities?

