The Brownstone Fellowship program is really at the very core of our founding.

It became clear in 2020 and following that a major purge was on. It hit academia, media, government, and industry. The vaccine mandates helped cull the dissenters from many institutions. Censorship also worked wonders. The demonization of the resistance was ferocious. It remains so, which is why so much of intellectual life today feels throttled and fearful.

The purge continues to this day, which raises a serious problem. If the independent minds do not have a home and support, a place of refuge and a community, how can they have a role in shaping change for the future? The point of such suppressions is to create what Jay Bhattacharya calls “the illusion of consensus.” To push back on that requires moral determination, vision, and resources.

As we approach midyear, Brownstone faces an intense demand to continue and expand our Fellowship program. This is why we’ve made a structural decision. Brownstone Institute is moving to become a top-level institution under which other sectors follow, including:

Brownstone Journal: These are the articles that people love and from which everyone learns but with a more robust focus.

Brownstone Books: We’ve just passed ten books in only two years but we are sitting on so many publications projects. It falls to Brownstone to bring back into print credible and important works on health, medicine, economics, and so many related areas that are either neglected or censored today.

Brownstone Fellows: This is discussed above and is an essential service we must offer.

Brownstone Working Groups: These are targeted research teams with a particular focus such as pandemic planning, censorship, and financial centralization. These areas require expertise to make a difference in the debate, and we’ve already seen how effective this can be.

Brownstone Events: In addition to our annual conference and gala, we hold retreats for Fellows and scholars to exchange ideas and secure networks of influence. Also, the monthly supper clubs have been a tremendous source for getting to know others and bolstering community spirit among those who understand the problems and solutions to the crises of our time.

That’s five crucial areas, and quite a lot to take on for such a young institution with a tiny staff. That said, from the beginning, we’ve aimed to scale the mission in ways that are institutionally sustainable. We’ve waited three years to define this evolved structure precisely because we wanted to experience both resources and needs on the ground. We now have a greater clarity about Brownstone’s crucial role in the division of labor.

Brownstone Institute is not only publishing the crucial research and commentary but also supporting the writers who understand the depth of the crisis and the way out. It’s a fantastic time to support this work especially as the list of needs continues to grow.

Already registrations for our November 1-2 conference and gala, at the William Penn Hotel in Pittsburgh, are open. Secure your spot.

You can now register for the West Hartford supper club on June 26. It features Jan Jekielek of Epoch Times on the past, present, and future of real journalism.

On July 11, the Philadelphia supper club welcomes American legal scholar and neurologist Amy Wax, who will discuss Penn’s case against her with as much detail as she can, the problems in our K-12 education system, and the general tide of censorship and corruption that is sweeping nearly all of the academy. Register here.

Two Sides of the Nihilistic Coin By Bert Olivier. If nothing has intrinsic value and is merely the outcome of human creation in the past, this opens up the exhilarating opportunity to create one’s own values. This is precisely what active nihilists do.

We Approach State Singularity By Bruce Pardy. At state singularity, the state becomes society and society is a product of the state. The rule of law may be acknowledged as important in principle while it is rejected in practice.

Finally, a Curbing of Jacobson By Brownstone Institute. A court decision has declared that prior Supreme Court rulings for vaccine mandates are inapplicable to the Covid shot for simple reasons: it is not truly sterilizing and therefore not protective of public health.

Their Strategy in the War on Food By Tracy Thurman. Event 201, the pandemic simulation that served as a dress rehearsal for the 2020 Covid response has also been used in the War on Food.

Questioning Modern Injection Norms By Clayton J. Baker. Within living memory, the idea of having things injected into one’s body was generally viewed with aversion. The horror of intravenous drug addiction and the specter of AIDS both played a role in this. Still, there is a natural terror of having one’s skin penetrated that is – or at least was – inherent to the human psyche: consider the enduring popularity of vampire mythology as a staple of the horror genre.

The Sorrows of Empire By Thomas Harrington. There is no such thing as fully objective history, and that’s for a simple reason. History is generated in narrative form, and the creation of every narrative—as Hayden White made clear four decades ago—necessarily involves the selection and discarding, as well as the foregrounding and relative camouflaging, of items within the panoply of “facts” at the disposal of the historian.

Former CDC Director Admits the Truth By Ian Miller. In a surprising turn of events you can now count the former head of the CDC as a member of the “anti-science” community. In particular was the role of Covid vaccines, and how influential Big Pharma was in pushing for indefensible mandates.

How Did a Small Group Do This? By Jeffrey Tucker. After vast data manipulation and looking at every conceivable policy and outcome, the researchers reluctantly come to an incredible conclusion. They conclude that nothing that governments did had any effect. There was only cost, no benefit. Everywhere in the world.

Cochrane U-Turn on Physical Interventions By Carl Heneghan. In March 2023, Cochrane stated it was engaging with the authors of the Cochrane review on ‘Physical interventions to interrupt or reduce the spread of respiratory viruses’ that Tom is the lead author of. Under pressure from a New York Times social media influencer, Cochrane’s Editor-in-Chief (EIC) posted a communique undermining the review and its findings.

The Confiscation of Reality By Sinead Murphy. Welcome to the age of abstraction, when lived experience is irrelevant and theoretical constructions carry the day – when what is deemed right and true is unmoored from what is actually happening here and now.

A Court Victory over Vaccine Mandates By Leslie Manookian. Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF), California Educators for Medical Freedom, and individual plaintiffs have won their appeal in the Ninth Circuit on LAUSD’s Employee Covid Vaccination Mandate.

Is Wellness a Gateway to Right-Wing “Fascism?” By Robert Malone. This point of view is compelling and articulates much of what the young men and women in the conservative and freedom movements believe. This is why the Guardian is on the offensive. They recognize that the fitness movement in the Conservative Party is a threat to the very foundation of the socialist regime that they support.

The Enemies of Food Freedom By Tracy Thurman. My previous article addressed the ongoing attacks on farmers across the globe. In today’s article, we will look at some of the culprits behind this agenda. For anyone who delved into the entities behind the tyrannical Covid policies, many names on the list below will seem quite familiar.

Send This Article to People Who Say “Ivermectin Doesn’t Work for Covid-19” By David Gortler. If you hear your pharmacist, physician, or academic dean parrot the malignant regurgitated trope of “Ivermectin doesn’t work for Covid” or that there is “no evidence” or “no data” to support ivermectin’s use in Covid-19, send them this meta-analysis summary and annotated bibliography of over 100 studies.

