This weekend was the moment when widespread vaccine injury became impossible to deny even for the New York Times. Top reporter, Apoorva Mandavilli, who only last October pitched post-vaxx suffering as antibody production, documents through anecdote the existence of “thousands” of people who “believe” they have been harmed.

It was a small step that unleashed a tsunami of stories, fury, confessions, and amazement. Such information has been heavily censored for three years. Yes, this article was intended to be what’s called a “limited hangout” but the whole strategy seems to have backfired.

Keep in mind: these shots deployed a novel technology that never gained normal regulatory approval, the companies making them are protected against liability for harms, and millions were forced to get them against their will.

It makes for the greatest public health scandal of the age, competing with lockdowns and other measures for their brutality and deficiency in achieving their stated purpose. As we say often, we are surrounded by the carnage.

Covid is Not a Specific Disease By Manfred Horst. We should try and find out whether specific measures against a non-specific disease are truly warranted or not, and we know how this needs to be done. That the likely results of true outcome trials would be devastating for many experts and politicians is not a good reason to refrain from performing them. The truth will be out one day in any case.

The Predictable Wastes of Covid Relief By Daniel Nuccio. If you ever had the vague sense that Covid relief funding worked in a manner akin to US aid packages in failed Middle Eastern dictatorships, your instincts weren’t wrong.

The Machinery of Fascism Revisited By Jeffrey Tucker. In today’s polarized political environment, the left continues to worry about unbridled capitalism while the right is forever on the lookout for the enemy of full-blown socialism. Each side has reduced fascistic corporatism to a historical problem on the level of witch burning, fully conquered but useful as a historical reference to form a contemporary insult against the other side.

Of Cancers, Cures, and LNPs By Jessica Rose. Currently, we are moving into phase 3, and before you know it, everyone will be getting injected with modified mRNA crap to ‘cure cancer.’ Now don’t get me wrong, cancer is insidious and needs to be dealt with, but as I stated in my 5-minute short, cancer is almost entirely preventable (in the case of most cancers) and thus, resources should be spent on prevention, not Stage 4 ‘cures’ based on novel gene-based pro-drugs that have a really bad safety profile as per the Covid-19 modified mRNA injectable product test run of late.

Book Burning Goes Digital By Brownstone Institute. In March 2021, the Biden White House initiated a brazenly unconstitutional censorship campaign to prevent Americans from buying politically unfavorable books from Amazon. The effort, spearheaded by White House censors including Andy Slavitt and Rob Flaherty, began on March 2, 2021, when Slavitt emailed Amazon demanding to speak to an executive about the site’s “high levels of propaganda and misinformation and disinformation.”

Methadone Maintenance Ignited America’s Opioid Crisis By Randall Bock. The newly adapted and widely adopted “Disease Model of Addiction” soon analogized narcotics’ methadone with diabetics’ insulin as both requiring long-term “replacement” medication—however, for any similar “disease” of addiction to tranquilizers, cocaine, alcohol, or barbiturates—abstinence (antithetically and hypocritically) remained the endgame. It remains notable that to this day not a single ardent advocate of the Disease Model supports maintaining people on benzodiazepines or cocaine. This glaring contrast cannot be unseen.

The Service of Dissent By Brownstone Institute. In the last four years we have seen an astonishing rise in censorship, as in other forms of bullying and coercion, inside and outside the academy, even from governments and state agencies. We can’t reverse that by regret. We can only reverse it by acts of resistance. The first antidote to censorship is bold speech and consistent action. Of that, Patrick Provost has provided an admirable example that we ought all to follow.

The Populist Wave and Its Discontents By David Thunder. Quite possibly, the type of reform Western democracies require is more radical than anything either populists or their critics are willing to contemplate. For what is required is far-reaching decentralising reforms that anchor political and economic power not in a centralised state, but in a federal pact among municipal and regional governments and grassroots institutions such as local citizen assemblies, professional associations, and worker co-operatives. Under such reforms, the old national political establishment would lose much of its power. But so would national populist leaders and movements.

Ancient Political Advice for Today’s Rulers By Bert Olivier. Psy-ops employ a diversity of psychological strategies and techniques to exercise influence over the feelings, thoughts, and behaviour of a selected group, with the obvious goal of persuading the people comprising the latter, usually via various modes of deception, to act in a desired manner. If this sounds familiar, don’t be surprised. It has been carried out on the populations of the world’s countries since at least 2020, and arguably for much longer.

Questions for Trump About Covid By Debbie Lerman. Donald Trump will likely become the Republican Presidential nominee in 2024, without ever having to answer any questions about his administration’s disastrous pandemic response. If there were any accountability, and any real journalists insisting on it, these would be some of the questions Trump would have to answer.

False Knowledge is Our Fool’s Gold By Bruce Davidson. Many others, including Brownstone writers, have met with far worse treatment than that, including threats, insults, punishments, and the loss of jobs for sharing helpful information. Understandably, it is hard to admit that one has been ignorant or duped. However, the acquisition and propagation of real knowledge is immensely preferable to a pandemic of ignorance, especially when the ignorance may have very dire consequences.

The Four Sins of ‘Thawteffery’ By Daniel Klein. Thawteffery is the wicked management of thought, election-to-election, by wicked people for wicked purposes. I speak of the wicked as forming “the junta,” even though the conspiracy may be rather spontaneous. We are talking about some amalgam of a wicked faction, the Deep State, the administrative state, the swamp, the blob, and so on. It has become clear that the CIA and other intel agencies, and the Left Pole, are central in the junta.

Illusions in Vaccine Effectiveness By Eyal Shahar. The pseudo-effectiveness of Covid vaccines against death from unrelated causes is not a new observation. The same kind of pseudo-effectiveness was discovered long ago for the flu vaccines. It is called the “healthy vaccinee effect.” For various reasons, unrelated to the vaccines, people who are vaccinated have better background health (on average) than people who are not, and therefore, they are less likely to die from “anything,” including flu and Covid. Vaccinated or not, they would have had lower Covid mortality than their unvaccinated counterparts.

Wuhan’s Unsolved Question By Will Jones. The apparent cluelessness of the Chinese Government until the sequence was published, and the abrupt switch afterwards to something that looks a lot like a biosecurity response, indicates the Chinese Government may have been alerted to the leak only after the sequence was published. This is consistent with, and even suggestive of, an American origin with the EcoHealth Alliance crowd, via Linfa and Dani.

WHO Amendments Revisited By Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan. We regret to tell you, ladies and gentlemen, that we are currently in a public health emergency of international concern. At least three of the conditions are currently met by…rhinovirus and parainfluenza virus. So get ready for another round of lockdowns. But perhaps not.

The Ruination of Plane Travel By Jeffrey Tucker. It’s remarkable to consider that the high point of affordable, reliable, and convenient travel was more than 25 years ago. It’s been in decline ever since. All of it makes me long for a good solid train or boat trip, which we should all do before they get around to ruining those, too.

The Smoking Gun in Wuhan By Robert Kogon. Theories of a lab origin of SARS-CoV-2 have largely focused on the presence in the genome of the famous furin cleavage site. Less attention has been paid to other anomalies and, in particular, the presence of the so-called HIV inserts first flagged by the Indian research team Pradhan et al. in late January 2020 and quickly dismissed as untenable conspiracy-mongering.

The Black Hole of Public Broadcasting By Mark Oshinskie. But these two factions are very well-capitalized. Pharma can bankroll private and public media outlets in perpetuity. And taxpayers will continue to subsidize public TV and radio. And NPR and PBS pledge drive pitch-people will repeatedly tell gullible prospective donors how important it is to support “independent” media that keeps them well-misinformed.

Their Victory is Not Set in Stone By El Gato Malo. They do it because it works. They do it by relentless increment. They disorient, they frighten, then they take. When you wake up and push back, they give a little back, slide into the background, and wait for you to calm down. But you never get back 90% of what was usurped and it just normalizes such takings for next time. And there is always a next time.

