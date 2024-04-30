BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

Stop to consider that this entire crisis is man-made: the loss of economic vitality, mass learning losses, population sickness and demoralization, explosion of government power, lawfare, and warfare. It’s all the result of deliberate decisions by people in power. That’s a terrible reality to consider.

As a civilization, we’ve long known the right path to peace and prosperity. For reasons of money and power, they made the decision to trade civilization for barbarism, simply because they could.

Correction from last week: we initially believed that the new draft of the WHO’s pandemic agreement was an improvement. Below, Brownstone’s research team shows that this is purely cosmetic.

Tickets are live for our second-ever Philadelphia Supper Club, to be held this Thursday, May 2nd. Our first event was a major success, and we look forward to hosting special guest and food freedom advocate Tracy Thurman.

So too for our West Hartford Summer Club May 22, 2024, at which we welcome Sheila Matthews-Gallo of AbleChild.

Here is some content since our last email.

Renaissance Man Reborn By Charles Krblich. Specialization is often a deception. Years of training, education, and study easily ensnare the mind into an arrogance built on the precipice of expertise. However, without continued study of other areas in which one is merely an apprentice or a novice, the mind’s sleuthing abilities become dulled. Worse, because of the status an expert tends to hold, others will project that expertise onto areas the expert has no knowledge — even when the expert will directly contradict that idea.

The New IHR Changes Are Merely Cosmetic By David Bell and Thi Thuy Van Dinh. The draft of the IHR amendments and an accompanying draft Pandemic Agreement are both still under negotiation a month short of the intended vote at the World Health Assembly (WHA) in late May. Together, they reflect a sea change in international public health over the past two decades. They aim to further centralize control of public health policy within the WHO.

The Face Behind Australia’s Censorship Push By Rebekah Barnett and Andrew Lowenthal. To some, (Julie) Inman Grant is a hero, protecting children from online abuse, ridding the internet of revenge porn, and breaking new ground in leading a globally coordinated response to the problem of online hate. To others she is an e-Karen, a Censorship Commissar with a personal vendetta against Elon Musk, cynically exploiting multiple tragedies to lead a bureaucratic power grab and censor the speech of everyday citizens, both in Australia and globally. Both may be true.

The Numbers Favor Our Side By Bill Rice. On one side, we have the 200,000 or so leaders of thousands of important captured organizations. On the other side, we have 10 to 20 million citizens who’ve found each other in the alternative media. In the middle, we have a couple billion people who are oblivious to what’s really at stake.

New ABC Fact-Checkers, Same Problems? By Maryanne Demasi. Will the ABC course-correct with (Kim) Williams at the helm? Now that trust in legacy media is at historical lows, the ABC’s partnership with TNI does little to assuage fears that the network has passed the point of no return.

The Teams Are Set for World War III By Toby Rogers. The different sides in this war are not nation-states. Instead, Team Tyranny is a bunch of different business interests pushing what has become a giant multi-trillion dollar grift. And Team Freedom is ordinary people throughout the world just trying to return to the classical economic and political liberalism that drove human progress from 1776 until 2020.

Katherine Maher is Worse Than a Leftist By Andrew Lowenthal. I don’t remember it being a trait of the Left to work at the World Bank, the National Democratic Institute, and HSBC, intern at the Council of Foreign Relations, be a WEF young leader, or a fellow at the Atlantic Council, a NATO-affiliated think tank. Maher is what I call a Cosmopolitan Authoritarian – a cultural libertine that institutional power has anointed into the charmed circle.

Censors Failed to Cancel NatCon By David Thunder. This bizarre saga leaves one wondering: where is the looming threat of authoritarianism in Europe – in right-wing conservatives who gather in hotels to talk about the future of Europe, or in leftist activists and mayors who want their political adversaries silenced and “cancelled” before they even open their mouth?

What is Emergency Use Authorization (EUA)? By Debbie Lerman. During the Covid pandemic, the US government spent billions of dollars on nearly 400 products intended to protect, diagnose, and treat hundreds of millions of people – all with the label “EUA” or “Emergency Use Authorization.” But what does EUA actually mean?

Now We Are Supposed to Cheer Government Surveillance? By Jeffrey Tucker. Somehow – call me naive – I just didn’t expect the New York Times to be all-in on the immediate establishment of the surveillance state and universal censorship by the “awesome” Deep State. But think of this. If the NYT can be fully captured by this ideology, and probably captured by the money that goes with it, so can any other institution. You have probably noticed a similar editorial line being pushed by Wired, Mother Jones, Rolling Stone, Salon, Slate, and other venues, including the entire suite of publications owned by Conde Nast including Vogue and GQ magazine.

From Bird Flu to Climate Snakes By Breeauna Sagdal. As each industry becomes centralized and consolidated under the few, consumer choice simultaneously disappears. As choice disappears, so does the ability of the individual to meet their specific and unique needs.

Antidepressants for Everyone By Maryanne Demasi. Encouraging people to diagnose their own depression and buy medication without a prescription – medication which has an unfavourable benefit-harm profile in most people and is difficult to stop taking – is a very bad idea.

Yes, Believe Your Lyin’ Eyes By Rob Jenkins. And ultimately, of course, it’s not just about Covid. Without the truth-tellers to keep them at least somewhat in check, what will they gaslight us about next? The answer is anything they want—and quite possibly everything.

How the ‘Bioterrorism’ Era Began By Meryl Nass. In November 1997 US Secretary of Defense William Cohen held up a 5 lb bag of Domino sugar in front of an army of cameras and told the world that if the bag contained anthrax it could wipe out NYC or Washington, DC. That was not true, but it provided a fitting justification for the start of the DOD’s “biodefense” vaccine program, beginning with mandatory anthrax vaccinations for soldiers in March 1998.

Remdesivir By Lori Weintz. Stories abound of people who were subjected to remdesivir and ventilation, without proper informed consent, sometimes even against their will. Other accounts tell of judges having to issue orders for patients to be allowed to try IVM and HCQ in hospital, despite the safety profile and lack of contraindications with other drugs – meaning, it couldn’t hurt to try and it might help.

The WHO and Pandemic Response – Should Evidence Matter? By REPPARE. All public health interventions have costs and benefits, and normally these are carefully weighed based on evidence from previous interventions, supplemented by expert opinion where such evidence is limited. Such careful appraisal is particularly important where the negative effects of interventions include human rights restrictions and long-term consequences through impoverishment.

The Multi-Headed Elites By Tuomas Malinen. The Western world is currently heading in the same direction that led to the French Revolution in 1789. Political violence then engulfed France after a failure of the political system, economic collapse, and famine. Revolution and all the violence it would bring is one possible endgame of our current path. However, we can choose not to follow our elites into the abyss of decadence, violence, and suffering. We can say no to their control systems, no to their efforts to undermine the moral backbone of our societies, and no to the wars they try to sow.

