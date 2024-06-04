BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

Today Anthony Fauci appears before the House Subcommittee investigating the Covid disaster. He will be grilled but will we get the full truth? That’s highly doubtful. At least investigators seem to be onto some features of the initial issues. It’s all four years late of course.

Meanwhile, the crisis launched in March 2020 continues to erode living standards around the world and degrade human health, in the name of saving it. There are so many issues and threads here that it is impossible for one person to keep up.

Meanwhile, our friends at OpenTheBooks have documented $800M in pharma royalties flowing to NIH during the Covid crisis alone. It’s all beyond belief.

People have said to us: you are crazy for holding your annual conference and gala the weekend before Election Day in November!

Really? It seems like the perfect time to be with friends and learned thinkers and writers to consider the big issues that are driving the history of our times. Thanks to your support, Brownstone has become the go-to source for the most prescient and reliable information. You can also meet our scholars and Fellows.

You can now register for the West Hartford supper club on June 26. It features Jan Jekielek of Epoch Times on the past, present, and future of real journalism.

On Thursday, June 6th, Brownstone Supper Club Philadelphia welcomes Diane Soucy, medical freedom advocate and founder of Activities for Daily Living Center in Philadelphia. She’ll speak about minor consent issues and other upcoming concerns related to health freedom. Buy your tickets here.

Tidal Waves Don’t Discriminate By Lori Weintz. Tidal waves don’t discriminate between those who believe in them, and those who don’t. A wave of censorship and government controls is building, fueled by fears about another pandemic, or climate change, or whatever “emergency” can be exploited to justify government power grabs. The only thing that will stop the censorship and control from washing over everyone is enlightened people who refuse to be swept up, and who work together to push back.

BMJ Exposes Scientific American’s Editor-in-Chief By Paul Thacker. In a shot across the bow against Scientific American’s continued descent into unscientific twaddle, a BMJ investigation documented over a dozen social media posts by editor-in-chief Laura Helmuth promoting transgender care for children, despite scientific evidence showing such treatment has had “devastating consequences” for minors.

Renters and Owners Live in Separate Economies By Peter St Onge. In short, renters are in dire straits financially, while homeowners are “continuing to reap the rewards” of cheap pandemic money that left renters with nothing but inflation.

Can Biotechnology Control Human Behavior? By Guy Hatchard. We are not proposing anything illogical or unscientific here. There are parallels with early 20th-century physics. In the face of incontrovertible experimental results, physicists had to incorporate the notion of a conscious observer into the heart of quantum mechanics. Biotechnology is being irreversibly pushed towards an admission that consciousness lies at the heart of biology and the cutting edge of evolution. This is not a radical idea, it is our simple everyday experience as individuals that needs to take pride of place in the life sciences.

Two Sides of the Same Corrupt Coin By Debbie Lerman. The people in the governments, organizations, and companies working on biodefense were involved in interrelated gain-of-function and medical countermeasure research. It follows that those who knew about the SARS-CoV-2 lab leak and initiated the coverup were part of the network that dictated the entire Covid response, with a monomaniacal focus on mRNA genetic vaccine platforms.

Which Way, Africa? By Reginald Oduor. In the 19th and 20th centuries, Western imperialism dispossessed the peoples of Africa of huge tracts of land through treaties that it made them sign under duress or deception. For example, the Anglo-Maasai treaties of 1904 and 1911 obligated the Maasai to relocate to reserves in Laikipia and Loita plains. In this way, the British colonisers moved the Maasai away from their own ancestral lands for exclusive occupation by European settlers. We the peoples of Africa must now guard our health sovereignty with all that we have against recolonisation by demanding that no international legal instrument violates our right to sovereignty in its multiple dimensions, public health included.

Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) By Lori Weintz. The WHO’s Solidarity trial examined remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, and two other drug combos for effectiveness against Covid-19. The WHO’s statement that remdesivir should not be used was ignored by Fauci and the FDA. The WHO’s sabotage of HCQ was used to suppress the life-saving drug in favor of toxic remdesivir, and also to make way for the unnecessary Covid shots.

Public Health is AWOL By Aaron Hertzberg. Public Health is a vast sprawling enterprise funded to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars each year by the federal government, plus substantial private donations by nonprofits and some of society’s wealthiest people. We are scolded that such a robust well-funded behemoth is absolutely vital and indispensable to maintaining and promoting the general health and welfare of the population. But what if there is an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime type of excess mortality that dwarfs the scope of drug overdose deaths, affecting the whole of society across all age and demographic strata, and…is totally ignored by public health authorities?

How Canada Devolved into a Managerial State By Bruce Pardy. Our mistake, over these centuries of reform, was that we did not go far enough. We did not take power away from institutions to rule over us. Instead, we just moved the powers around. Today, as in the days of kings, the law is based upon the authority of those who govern, not upon the consent of the governed.

Philosophy of Law for the Modern World By Bert Olivier. Would it not have been unimaginably exhilarating if this court verdict and (hypothetical) sentence had binding power? But it does not. Hence, the struggle continues, and we shall never give up. That this is worthwhile was recently confirmed when the news broke about the World Health Organisation suffering a colossal setback, when it failed to get the amendments approved which would assure its sought-after ‘pandemic treaty’ to be ratified. There are other victories too, which we, the resistance, are pursuing, without the least thought of ever backing down.

All Eyes on Geneva By Thi Thuy Van Dinh. The 77th World Health Assembly (WHA) started on 27th May until 1st June in Geneva (Switzerland) at the headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO). All eyes are watching what will be happening this week regarding the future of the two pandemic draft texts, the draft amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR), and the draft Pandemic Agreement. Related reports will be considered on Tuesday afternoon (Items 13.4 and 13.3).

BLM Versus Lockdowns: Four Years Later By Brownstone Institute. The contrast between the lockdowns for the virus and the widespread tolerance and encouragement of gatherings to protest racism, followed by lockdowns once those were over, followed by gatherings to celebrate Trump’s defeat, all in the course of one political season, was just too much for many observers. It was this back-and-forth, selective manipulation of public-health messaging that began to unravel the entire Covid regime. It broke the psychology of compulsion and control, and revealed the underlying vacuity of the entire calamity.

Tedros Must Face Reality By David Bell. We must first address the reasons why international public health is now about profit and centralization, rather than the health of populations. This won’t happen under the current version of the WHO, and does not appear on the WHA agenda. We are facing a mass denial of reality by the WHO and its leadership. Until this is rectified, any WHA votes that grant further powers or oversight to the WHO are unlikely to be in the interests of the world’s population, or the countries within which they live.

The Great FOIA Dodge By Maryanne Demasi. In recent Congressional hearings, it was revealed that top US public health officials created ‘secret’ back channels for communications on federal business in order to avoid prying eyes. David Morens, a former top advisor to Anthony Fauci, allegedly destroyed public documents and boasted to colleagues that he would communicate with Fauci on personal Gmail accounts to circumvent FOIA requests.

The Closing of the Internet Mind By Jeffrey Tucker, Debbie Lerman, Aaron Kheriaty, and Andrew Lowenthal. We have traveled a very long way from the vision of John Perry Barlow in 1996, who imagined a cyberworld in which governments were not involved to one in which governments and their “multi-stakeholder partners” are in charge of “a rules-based global digital economy.” In the course of this complete reversal, the Declaration of Internet Freedom became the Declaration for the Future of the Internet, with the word freedom consigned to little more than a passing reference.

Dr. Fauci’s Lieutenant on the Hot Seat By Justin Hart. In a moment of rare bipartisan denunciation, Democrat Representative Kweisi Mfume confronted Dr. David Morens, longtime advisor to Dr. Fauci: “Sir, I think you’re going to be haunted by your testimony today.”

