Here we go again: a big new empirical study hit big media this weekend. It argues that lockdowns were wonderful. They saved lives. A close look at the study, however, reveals that it starts the clock fully four months into lockdowns, thereby wiping out the whole grim history of March-June 2020 in the Northeast. It concludes that open states had the most deaths.

The trick here is obvious to anyone who follows the way these studies are conducted but very few do. All we get in the end are these preposterous headlines instead. And what are they for? To whitewash the history, for sure, but also to prepare for a round two under some other pretense.

You know they will try. Already, the federal agency in charge has issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the Bird flu vaccine. That means the elimination of liability for harm. In other words, nothing has changed.

Well, something has changed: there is a tremendous amount of public skepticism now extant. Is it enough to stop the next lockdown? We shall see.

Canada’s “Worst Decline in 40 Years” By Peter St Onge. Near-term things will get worse. Conservative Pierre Poilievre is ahead in the polls, but Canada’s government-funded media is doing everything they can to destroy him. That means more inflation, more decline, more mass migration, and rising crime.

Ten Points About Post-Lockdown Economics By Jeffrey Tucker. The lockdowns amounted to the world’s largest and most elaborate economic head-fake in human history. It left the entire world less free and less prosperous. Most official institutions are manufacturing fake data to cover it all up.

The Politicization of Medical Research By Russ Gonnering. Medical and scientific journals have broken with tradition to make political recommendations. Both Scientific American and the New England Journal of Medicine formally endorsed Joe Biden for President in 2020.

Conservatives Cancel the Cancellers By Rebekah Barnett. Calls for deportation of a comedy band over a failed joke…in the wake of the failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump, it’s conservatives who have led the charge to cancel their political enemies over speech.

The Dark Arts of Psychology: Nudges By Robert Malone. A number of peer-reviewed papers have come to light, exposing just how pervasive and damaging the use of nudges was during Covid-19. They also reveal how nudging is being used to control individuals and populations on matters such as health.

Biden and the Media’s ‘Anti-Disinformation Campaign By Andrew Lowenthal. Perhaps the biggest lie was the years-long campaign to “debunk” suggestions that Biden was growing incapable of commanding the highest office in the land. PolitiFact was very diligent in “fact-checking” “cheap fakes” that alleged Joe Biden was senile.

Immutable Rules Made Mutable in the New Age By Thomas Buckley. The very notion of certainty has been hobbled by the pandemic response, the surveillance state, and the socialist socialite power structure at the heart of globalism. Experts are no longer experts. Institutions can no longer be trusted.

From Science Chief to Minister of Controversy By Sonia Elijah. The Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath has secured a powerful position within the Government by being aligned with its Net Zero agenda. So, is he really a ‘man of Science,’ or one with a self-serving agenda?

NIH’s Latest Desperate Attempt to Incite Fear By Ian Miller. Fauci is no longer part of NIH, having departed for the considerable financial rewards available from the private sector. So as a result of his timely exit, we must finally be witnessing improvements regarding government studies and communication, right? Right?

Why Denial Persists By Bert Olivier. I am convinced that the uncritical use of an electronic apparatus like a smartphone is an important factor in this lack of concern, which equals an implicit denial of possible catastrophe.

The Desecration of Australia’s Icons By Richard Kelly. But there is a new level of desecration still polluting both these icons of rural, and outback Australia. The flotsam and jetsam of so-called health advice, torn and tattered, flopping from the one remaining pin on a wall.

Death Gods and the Attack on President Trump By Naomi Wolf. I thought of the advocacy for abortion upon abortion…the blurring of the bright line between life and death…the acts of degradation all around us…of obscenities played out in public…of genocidal language amplified in the public arena.

Jon Meacham and the Launch of the Biden Hagiography By William Spruance. Jon Meacham’s lectures on the presidential campaigns of the 19th century were brilliant, but academia and MSNBC green rooms left him detached from the present day. The historian has proven himself to be a glib spokesman for the praetorian guard.

Will Debt Sink the American Empire? By Peter St Onge. America is “cruising” into an uncharted sea of federal debt, with a government seemingly incapable of turning it around. In other words, the uniparty has set its course, and there’s no cavalry coming.

