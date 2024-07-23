BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

The plot of most dystopian movies involves a culminating moment when the myths and illusions of the control centers are exposed and unravel by the weight of their own absurdities and cruelties.

Life doesn’t usually work that way but we saw glimpses of how this might unfold in real life over the weekend.

And yet we know this is all far from over. So many institutions and people the world over were involved in the unmaking of civilization. The exposure and repair period will be long and painful, essentially the story of the rest of our lives.

Share

Meanwhile, we live amidst the cultural, demographic, and economic carnage, alongside the strange reality of living in societies without trust.

Brownstone is here as a sanctuary from the chaos, providing light and safety to displaced intellectuals, writers, and so many others. Your support is all we have to make our work possible.

Registrations are open for our West Hartford, CT, supper club on July 24.

Buy your ticket for our Philadelphia supper club on August 8. Our guest speaker is scientist and writer Josh Mitteldorf, who will tell us about his research and activities around election integrity.

Registrations for our November 1-2 conference and gala, at the William Penn Hotel in Pittsburgh, are open. Secure your spot.

Here is some content since our last email.

The French Right: Defeat Snatched from the Jaws of Victory By Robert Kogon. What happened in the French legislative elections? How did Marine Le Pen’s National Rally, the big winner in the first round of elections, end up limping over the finish line in third place far behind the big winner…

The Pandemic Response Was the Turning Point By Jeffrey Tucker. Accountability is highly unlikely. Whatever changes happen to pandemic protocols, even if they do happen, will be made quietly and without debate. The institutions that have experienced a loss of trust will be gradually diminished in public importance.

The Media’s Latest Pathetic Blame Game By Ian Miller. By late 2020, the media and public health establishment had two obsessions. One involved forcing the public to wear masks, even though data had confirmed that they don’t stop transmission. The second obsession was forcing everyone to take Covid vaccines.

Anatomy of Money and the State By Robert Malone. Across Europe, under the EU, and in the UK, whether an individual government is “left” or “right,” every single one is so indebted to Brussels, big banks, and major bondholders that it has no policy flexibility.

Russia and Richard Cobden 1836 By Daniel Klein. Today, there is an official and extremist public attitude of Russia hate. Few may know how far back it goes. Here I share quotations from 1836. You decide whether the quotations seem apt as criticism of today’s Russia hate.

Censorship and the Corruption of Advertising By Brownstone Institute. The consolidation of advertising and its control by states strikes at the heart of what free economies are supposed to be about. And yet, states that desire maximum control over the public mind must go there.

Imagine Life without Fossil Fuels By Thi Thuy Van Dinh. The Western world and their investment funds shamelessly demand poor countries and their populations to adopt intermittent, expensive, and unreliable green energies, instead of supporting fossil fuels (as well as hydropower and nuclear) production and infrastructure.

The Censorship Boomerang By Bret Swanson. The Supreme Court itself is a victim of the censorship it now downplays. The majority does not understand the media dynamics of the Internet. It doesn’t grasp the interwoven array of public, private, and non-profit players working to suppress information.

The Ultimate Monument to Journalism By Charles Krblich. Stories aside, today, an array of fact-checking organizations have been built, and accusations of fake news or misinformation fly with reckless abandon. Yet, the news, easier to consume than ever before, retains the same problems Dumas wrote about.

My Professional Journey through Infectious Disease By Steven Kritz. My experiences in ID indicate that while some of the policies/practices and collaboration between healthcare professionals may have been better back then than they are today, some of the seeds of the wrongheaded Covid response were also in evidence.

Voters Take Vengeance on the Tories By Ramesh Thakur. The policy agenda should commit to restoring sovereign decision-making, shrinking government, strengthening free speech, reducing immigration, and cutting the administrative state down to size. Reform can do this more credibly than the discredited and derided Tories after fourteen wasted years.

SCOTUS Delivers a Victory for the People By Bobbie Anne Flower Cox. The Chevron doctrine deference to agencies violated the Administrative Procedures Act, a federal law that sets forth the procedures that agencies must follow when carrying out their work. This was the main reason the majority struck down the doctrine.

Medical Education: A Critical Crossroads By Russ Gonnering. Are there any indications that this change in direction for medical education is worthwhile? Fortunately, there are. In two widely separate locations, a focus on fostering capability made a significant and measurable difference.

A Western Diet, Hold the Worms By Daniel Nuccio. Less meat and more fruits and vegetables is probably a first step to a healthier gut. And it’s one that would be appreciated by the friendly bacteria that think of you as the known universe.

More articles

Donate