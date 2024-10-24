BY JOSH STYLMAN

The fabric of society seems more frayed than ever. We find ourselves increasingly separated, our perspectives polarized, and our interactions marked by an almost tribal hostility. From political ideologies to social issues, from cultural preferences to economic policies, deep rifts appear to estrange us from our neighbors, colleagues, and even family members. What were once disagreements have widened into seemingly impassable chasms, with each side viewing the other not just as misguided but as an existential threat.

Historical Context and Anthropological Insights

The amplification of social divisions is not a new phenomenon, but rather an age-old strategy employed by those in power. Throughout history, leaders and influential groups have recognized the potency of a fractured populace. The Roman principle of “divide et impera” (divide and rule) echoes through the centuries, finding new expression in our modern, hyper-connected world. This age-old strategy of division manifests today in various forms, as we’ll explore.

To understand our current predicament, we must delve into the anthropological roots of social splintering, particularly the pioneering work of Margaret Mead and Gregory Bateson. Their research on indigenous societies in Papua New Guinea, especially their concept of schismogenesis—literally the creation of rifts within societies—offers a fascinating and unsettling lens through which to view our modern social landscape. While ostensibly conducting neutral research into social dynamics, a deeper analysis suggests their studies may have served a more insidious purpose, potentially testing how societies could be manipulated by exploiting societal fault lines. This work provides a crucial framework for examining and combating the forces tearing at our social cohesion today.

Bateson’s seminal work, Steps to an Ecology of Mind, explores how individuals and societies are shaped by communication patterns, feedback loops, and internal cleavages. In the context of their research, Mead and Bateson didn’t merely observe human behavior—they actively shaped it, applying principles they would later articulate in their academic work. This raises the troubling possibility that their research may have been less about understanding indigenous cultures and more about testing how society could be manipulated by exploiting its internal fault lines.

The concept of schismogenesis, as developed by Bateson, describes a process where once separation begins, it escalates, creating a feedback loop of opposition that can tear societies apart. This mechanism of discord creation is not confined to the annals of anthropology—I believe it is a tool actively employed in today’s world by various actors, from authoritarian regimes to intelligence agencies.

The implications of Mead and Bateson’s work extend far beyond their original anthropological context. Their observations and theories about schismogenesis provide a powerful lens through which we can examine current social ruptures. As we’ll see, the mechanisms they described in indigenous societies are strikingly similar to the divisive forces at play in our modern, digitally-connected world.

Modern Manifestations of Social Disunity

We see this manipulation at work in our present society, as rifts deepen across political, racial, and cultural lines. The partitions we experience daily—whether political (left vs. right), racial (black vs. white), or cultural (urban vs. rural)—serve to weaken our collective strength. They inhibit unity and make it nearly impossible to confront the larger, systemic corruption that affects us all.

A striking example of this phenomenon can be found in the increasingly factious nature of American politics. The Pew Research Center has documented a growing ideological gulf between Republicans and Democrats over the past two decades. Their studies reveal that the share of Americans with consistently conservative or consistently liberal views has more than doubled from 10% in 1994 to 21% in 2014, and further increased to 32% by 2017.

This political schism manifests in various ways:

Policy Disagreements: On issues ranging from healthcare to climate change, the two major parties increasingly hold diametrically opposed views.

Social Distancing: Americans are less likely to have close friends or romantic partners from the opposing political party. In 2016, 55% of Republicans said they would be unhappy if their child married a Democrat, up from 17% in 1960. For Democrats, the number rose from 4% to 47% in the same period.

Media Consumption: Conservatives and liberals tend to get their news from different sources, reinforcing their existing beliefs. As of 2021, 78% of Democrats say they have “a lot” or “some” trust in national news organizations, compared with only 35% of Republicans.

These divisions mirror the manipulated environments Mead and Bateson studied decades ago, now playing out at social media scale.

The Role of Media in Exacerbating Societal Rifts

The role of the media in shaping public perception and exacerbating societal discord cannot be overstated. A 2021 study titled “Prevalence of Prejudice-Denoting Words in News Media Discourse: A Chronological Analysis” reveals a troubling trend in the use of incendiary language by major news outlets. According to the study, references to terms such as “racist,” “transphobe,” “sexism,” and “gender discrimination” have increased exponentially in publications like the Washington Post and the New York Times since 2012.

This surge in prejudice-denoting language could reflect a genuine rise in instances of discrimination and prejudice in society. However, a more disturbing possibility is that media outlets are shaping public perception and heightening awareness of these issues—potentially to the point of overemphasis. This latter possibility aligns with the concept of schismogenesis: by consistently highlighting and amplifying contentious issues, media outlets may be inadvertently (or intentionally) contributing to the very social rifts they report on.

Digital Echo Chambers and Information Bubbles

In the digital age, divide-and-conquer tactics are amplified through digital platforms, feeding on our worst instincts to create ever-deeper chasms. Algorithms reinforce our existing beliefs, serving us content that aligns with our predetermined views. This creates echo chambers that solidify our dogma and make it increasingly difficult to challenge or question the narratives we’ve been fed.

Our social media feeds, chosen news sources, and curated content act as filters, shaping our perception of the world. The result is a fragmented society where meaningful dialogue across ideological lines becomes increasingly rare and challenging.

Surprisingly, research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that exposure to opposing views on social media can actually increase political alienation, contrary to the hope that diverse viewpoints might moderate extreme positions. This digital amplification of discord poses a significant challenge to social cohesion in the modern era.

October 7th: A Catalyst for Ideological Realignment

Recent events, such as the tragedy of 10/7, illustrate this divide-and-conquer strategy in action. Prior to the attack, a natural coalition of unlikely allies was forming—people who had historically been separated by political, racial, or cultural lines were beginning to see through the manipulation. This coalition was uniting for the collective autonomy of humanity, coming together across long-standing barriers.

By October 8th, the unity had shattered. Many people who had previously found common ground despite their differences suddenly reverted to their prior allegiances and entrenched positions. Regardless of their stance on the attack itself or the subsequent reactions—supporting either side or condemning the violence altogether—the key observation was the rapid disintegration of newly formed alliances.

Many who had been skeptical of mainstream narratives now embraced them wholeheartedly, pointing to headlines from legacy media outlets they had ridiculed for years as if they were gospel. The speed at which deeply held beliefs about media distrust evaporated was striking, as was the swift return to pre-existing ideological camps.

This sudden fracturing of unity, within a day of the attack, was a textbook example of how quickly coalitions can be dismantled when discord is skillfully manipulated. It demonstrated the fragility of alliances formed across traditional lines of separation and the ease with which people can be pushed back into their ideological comfort zones during times of crisis. The event itself, while tragic, is less the focus here than the societal response—a rapid reversion to prior divisions that threatens our ability to maintain unity in the face of challenges.

Slicing the Social Fabric

The partitions are everywhere, seeping into every facet of life: left vs. right, vaxxers vs. anti-vaxxers, pro-choice vs. pro-life, climate change activists vs. climate change skeptics. These wedges, framed as apocalyptic battles, are used to distract and splinter us. The phenomenon has become so pervasive that people now root for wars as if they were sporting events, cheering on countries like rival teams in a grotesque spectacle of desensitized patriotism.

However, this strategy of separation goes beyond creating mere factions or opposing camps. The ultimate goal appears to be the dissolution of society itself. By continually emphasizing our differences and creating ever-smaller subgroups, this approach pushes us towards extreme isolation. As we’re sliced and diced into tinier subsets based on increasingly specific identities or beliefs, we risk reaching a point where each person becomes their own isolated entity.

This splintering not only weakens our collective strength and shared purpose but makes it nearly impossible to address larger issues that affect us all. It’s an insidious strategy that exploits human nature, appealing to our innate tribal instincts while magnifying our insecurities. The result is a path towards complete social atomization, where meaningful collaboration becomes all but impossible.

As we’ve seen, the pervasiveness of discord in our society extends far beyond surface-level disagreements. It’s reshaping the very foundation of how we perceive and interact with the world around us, with profound implications for our democratic institutions.

The Modern Plato’s Cave: The Fragmentation of Reality

In our increasingly fractured society, we face a troubling phenomenon: the creation of multiple, isolated realities. This situation bears a striking resemblance to Plato’s allegory of the cave but with a modern twist. In Plato’s tale, prisoners were bound in a cave, only able to see shadows on the wall and believing this to be the entirety of reality. Today, we find ourselves in a similar predicament, but instead of a single cave, we each inhabit our own personal information caverns.

Unlike Plato’s prisoners, we’re not physically chained, but the algorithms that feed us information tailored to our existing beliefs create invisible bonds that are just as strong. This digital echo chamber effect means that we’re all, in essence, living in our own version of Plato’s cave, each seeing a different set of shadows and mistaking them for universal truth.

The implications for a functioning republic are profound and troubling. How can we engage in meaningful democratic discourse when we can’t even agree on the basic facts of our shared reality? This fragmentation of truth poses a fundamental challenge to the very foundations of democratic society, making it almost impossible to find common ground or work towards collective solutions.

The strength of a republic lies in its ability to bring diverse perspectives together to forge a common path forward. However, this strength becomes a weakness when citizens no longer share a basic framework of reality within which to debate and make decisions.

To save our republic, it is crucial that we recognize the importance of establishing and maintaining a common framework of understanding. This doesn’t mean we all need to agree on everything – healthy disagreement is, after all, the lifeblood of democracy. But it does mean we need to find ways to agree on basic facts, to share sources of information we all deem credible, and to engage in good-faith debates grounded in a shared reality. Without this common ground, we risk the continued erosion of our democratic institutions and the further splintering of our society.

Given these high stakes, it’s clear that we cannot remain passive in the face of these divisive forces. We must take active steps to bridge the gaps between our individual realities and rebuild a shared foundation for our democratic discourse. But how can we begin to break free from our individual caves and work towards a more unified understanding of the world?

Resisting Social Discord

Recognizing our entrapment in these individual digital caves is the first step toward liberation. To resist the social discord that threatens to permanently separate us, we must actively work to dismantle the walls of our virtual prisons. This task, while daunting, is crucial for the preservation of our shared reality and democratic discourse.

In this fractured world, no one is coming to save us—the only heroes left are ourselves. To combat these antagonistic forces, we must take several critical steps. First and foremost, we need to pay closer attention to the world around us, constantly asking ourselves who benefits from the schisms we see. The ancient question of “Cui bono?”—who benefits?—has never been more relevant.

As we navigate the complex landscape of modern media and information, we must become more critical consumers. It’s crucial to question why we’re being told certain things and to consider how this information might be shaping our views of others and society at large. This critical thinking is our first line of defense against manipulation.

Moreover, we must actively resist the tactics of social splintering. This means refusing to be divided and recognizing that the real enemy is not our neighbor, but rather the systems that exploit these separations to maintain control. It’s all too easy to fall into the trap of seeing those who disagree with us as adversaries, but we must resist this urge.

Despite our differences, it’s vital that we seek common ground with those we perceive as different from us. This doesn’t mean abandoning our principles but rather actively looking for shared values and goals. Often, we’ll find that we have more in common with our supposed “opponents” than we initially thought.

Finally, we must promote media literacy, both for ourselves and others. By understanding how the media can shape perceptions and exacerbate discord, we can better guard against its provocative effects. This education is crucial in an age where information—and misinformation—is more abundant than ever.

By taking these steps—paying attention, thinking critically, resisting division, seeking common ground, and promoting media literacy—we can hope to create a more united and resilient society. The path forward lies not in succumbing to manufactured schisms, but in recognizing our shared humanity and common interests. It’s a challenging road, but one we must travel if we hope to overcome the forces that seek to keep us divided and reclaim the common reality essential for the survival of our democratic republic.

