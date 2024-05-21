BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

The fourth annual Brownstone annual conference and gala is now open for registrations. The dates are November 1-2, at the glorious William Penn Hotel in Pittsburgh. The conference in the day will feature all your favorite writers and the gala on Saturday night will honor Dr. Drew Pinsky, the featured speaker for the evening.

Additional guests: Bret Weinstein, Jay Bhattacharya, Mattias Desmet, Aaron Kheriaty, Debbie Lerman, Robert Malone, David Bell, Aaron Day, and so many more great thinkers of our time, along with the Brownstone staff. It’s a wonderful time of the year for us to meet with all our supporters and friends from around the world who are making the difference.

You can register now.

The experience of the last four years – from lockdowns and closure to vaccine mandates and mass surveillance – blew open a once-hidden machinery of control at all levels of society, nationally and globally. This goliath has invaded medicine, tech, media, large corporations, and, above all else, government at all levels. The devastation for liberty and rights, even the future of civilization, has been nothing short of traumatic for the whole of humanity.

Brownstone Institute was founded to come to terms with this awesome shift from freedom to tyranny, through research, publishing, events, and fellowships to many intellectual dissidents, with a focus on leading a philosophical resistance against the “Great Reset.”

Brownstone Institute’s fourth annual conference and gala, held at one of the most iconic hotels built at the end of the Gilded Age, brings together scientists, medical professionals, economists, attorneys, intrepid journalists, and knowledgeable activists who want to restore the free and humane social order that respects dignity, freedom, and truth.

We hope you can join us! On Friday night, there is a VIP dinner for speakers and supporters, and it will fill up quickly. You can also register for that.

What’s the Point of the Administrative Class? By Thomas Buckley. The administrative class – at all levels, in all organizations – portrays itself as indispensable. Nothing would get done without the smooth operation of the internal mechanics of a company, a government agency, any group you care to mention. Tasks must be performed, memos sent, regulations and procedures codified.

The Heroes Who Still Fight By Bill Rice. For all my Covid writing, I probably don’t do enough to publicize the heroes of our freedom movement or the victories “our side” has achieved. One group that’s clearly made a profound difference – and saved countless lives – is the organization No College Mandates, co-founded by a former California lawyer, Lucia Sinatra.

AstraZeneca Recalls Covid-19 Injectable Product By Jessica Rose. You might have heard that the AstraZeneca Covid-19 injectable product has been withdrawn from market use. It’s true. They’ve initiated a worldwide recall of their product as of May 8, 2024.

Question One Narrative, Question Them All By Thi Thuy Van Dinh. It is a shame that some people still don’t question other narratives after experiencing profound injustices and horrendous treatments during the Covid-19 response for the so-called “greater good.” The journey to find the truth is nevertheless personal and relatively painful, where we are led to confront ourselves, our humility, faith, and principles. I don’t think it is easy to impose that on others, but we can plant seeds, for they may grow on fertile soil.

Is ‘Avian Flu’ Anything to Fear? By Bert Olivier. The very fact that, as Mercola indicates, avian flu has been ‘weaponized’ in various ways that make it far more likely for humans to be infected by it, is a smoking gun marking foul play by those who could not, and did not want to, leave well enough alone. For one thing, given that before this superfluous research the avian flu virus was not airborne, and thus less likely to infect humans who were not in contact with infected animals, it requires no genius to infer that certain parties (known to us all) had every reason to want to increase its lethality. They should be arrested on the basis of natural or common law, on grounds of having shown themselves to be inimical to the human species, of which they can hardly be said to be legitimate members.

Enough With These Dangerous Calculations By Jeffrey Tucker. All of which underscores the more general point: government and its connected scientists simply cannot be trusted with this kind of power. The last experience illustrates why people like Barry, and many others besides, cannot and should not be trusted with power. We have laws and guaranteed liberties that can never be taken away, not even during a pandemic. It is never worth ruining lives to fulfill anyone’s abstract vision of what constitutes the greater good.

Six Explanations for Rising Vaccine Hesitancy By Ramesh Thakur and Julian Gillespie. In April last year, UNICEF reported that vaccination coverage had decreased in 112 countries and 67 million children had missed out on at least one vaccination over 2020–23 because of lockdown-caused disruptions and diminished confidence in vaccines. Measles rates had doubled globally in 2022 compared to 2021 and polio was up by 16 percent. Overall, UNICEF recorded “the largest sustained backslide in childhood immunisation in 30 years.”

A View of Kant from the East By Bert Olivier. Kant literally changed the way we think about ourselves; what Copernicus achieved for astronomy – altering the assumptions of the place of planet Earth in what we now understand as our solar system – Kant did for philosophy, which is why he thought of himself as bringing about a Copernican revolution in philosophy. In brief: Kant demonstrated, with thorough argumentation, that instead of humans experiencing the world ‘passively’ by merely registering on their senses the impressions of external ‘reality,’ we actually contribute to the way the world appears to us.

Lies, Damn Lies, and Causality By Eyal Shahar. So, when you read reviews of the sparse literature on methods to remove the healthy vaccinee bias, remember this article on vaccination and traffic crashes. Relying on measured variables can fail to remove the bias, and that’s all that we need to know.

Preferred Pronouns Are Now Mandatory By Will Jones. Personally, I blame Neil Gorsuch, the supposedly conservative originalist Justice who joined with the liberals in Bostock (he actually wrote the majority opinion) in arguing that constitutional protections for sex applied equally to gender identity. His facile logic? That it is impossible for an employer to make an adverse employment decision based on “transgender status” without thereby discriminating “because of sex,” since a man who suffers adverse treatment because he “identifies” as a woman is treated differently than he would be if he were a woman who “identifies” as a woman. Er, yes, Neil. But the point is he isn’t a woman. This point of mere biological fact was lost on such a lofty legal mind, unfortunately – and now a country of 350 million is living with the idiotic and tyrannical consequences.

Perjury: The Case Against Peter Daszak By Brownstone Institute. Though untruthful testimony pales in comparison to the crimes of the last five years, perjury may be the most effective charge to impose accountability on the wrongdoers behind the Covid Regime.

The Mundane Can Protect Us By Eric Hussey. Maybe if people had embraced mundanity, those dull little businesses would have survived, ordinary child neurological development would have progressed, schooling would have happened in normal, mundane fashion, and the world would have come through the latest crisis as…normal, mundane, ordinary. Maybe embrace isn’t a strong enough suggestion. Maybe we should actually celebrate the mundane. If we do, in the next crisis, we’ll be better off.

Musk Wins Latest Censorship Battle in Australia By Rebekah Barnett. Can Australia’s eSafety Commissioner block content globally on demand? Not today, ruled the Australian Federal Court, in a win for Elon Musk’s social media platform X. In a decision on Monday, Justice Geoffrey Kennett refused to extend a temporary injunction obtained by eSafety last month, which forced X to remove footage of the Wakeley church stabbing, an alleged religiously motivated terror attack.

Money’s Grim Future By Alan Lash. Viewing the importance of money through this lens of freedom and impact on the future, we could easily see that those with truly the most to lose were largely not present at the workshop. The young adults – whose lives will be impacted the most gravely should the economic stranglehold ensue – will not make their financial decisions freely according to their own obligations, their own goals, and their own dreams.

The True Costs of Pandemic Prevention and Response By REPPARE. Given the poor evidence underlying pandemic cost and financing estimates, it is prudent not to rush into new pandemic initiatives until underlying assumptions and broad claims of a return on investment are properly assessed. These must be based on robust evidence, recognized need, and realistic measures of risk. WHO Member States will be better served by having transparent estimates that reflect reality and risk before they engage in such an uncertain and high-cost endeavour.

