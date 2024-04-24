BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

This morning we have good news about the World Health Organization. It has been forced to dial back vast portions of its wildly aggressive pandemic agreement. Honestly, the educational work of Brownstone's REPPARE team deserves vast credit for this.

WHO Official Admits the Truth About Passports By Paul Thacker. The World Health Organization’s Dr. Hanna Nohynek testified in court that she advised her government that vaccine passports were not needed but was ignored, despite explaining that the Covid vaccines did not stop virus transmission and the passports gave a false sense of security. The stunning revelations came to light in a Helsinki courtroom where Finnish citizen Mika Vauhkala is suing after he was denied entry to a café for not having a vaccine passport.

Letters to a Young Medical Student By David Barnhizer. The mindset has over the past several decades coalesced into a religion of sorts. It has its tenets that are now taken on faith and condemns anyone who questions them or commits acts of “heresy.” And, something of which you must be aware is that the “true believers” see any challengers as heretics and are willing to ruthlessly suppress or cancel with bad recommendations, direct attacks on employment, sanctioning through exercises of administrative power, etc. I do think that there is some growing pushback but we will need to see its development.

On the Modern Plight of the Youth By Steven Kritz. By ownership, I don’t just mean physical possessions. As the posts from the younger Brownstone contributors have made clear, it must also mean ownership of, and active participation in: 1) our shared culture; 2) a faith-based connection to the eternal; 3) a revitalization of the family; and, 4) a return to the principles of our Constitutional republic. All of these things are hanging by a thread, and the younger generations are paying, and will continue to pay a very heavy price for as long as these items are not addressed head-on.

A Coup Without Firing a Shot By Jeffrey Tucker. It’s easier to wait for the historians to tell the next generation what happened. But maybe, just maybe, by stepping up and telling the story as we see it in real time, we can make a difference in stopping this madness and restoring some sane and normal freedom back to the world.

Children’s Health: By the Numbers By Carla Peeters. The strategy of forever adding chemical interventions is not without risks. It is not always known if a child is immunocompromised with the risk for a wrong intervention at the wrong time that could develop into a severe disease or become fatal. Nuances, dialogue, and shared decision-making may be a way to restore trust.

We’ve Forgotten Kant’s Moral Lesson By Bert Olivier. In sum: the conspicuous absence of moral justifiability of the actions by the globalist neo-fascists is a saddening indication that human society has significantly deteriorated in moral terms. Fortunately, that is not true of the human species in its entirety.

The Rich Get Richer: Thank the Fed By Peter St Onge. As long as we have a central bank the rich will get richer, and the poor will get inflation. With the Fed eyeing a repeat of the 2022 inflation, America’s rich should get ready for another big payday. And everybody else can get ready for the fallout.

Australia Bins 35% of Covid Vaccine Supply By Rebekah Barnett. Figures released to Dystopian Down Under by the Department of Health (DOH) this week confirm that, three years into the vaccine program, only 70 million doses, or 26% of the 267.3 million doses purchased, have been administered, while 35% of vaccines doses have been wasted since the start of the vaccine rollout.

The Nursing Home Paradox By Eyal Shahar. The inference from the lengthy paper is the opposite of what many would have thought: the greater the mitigation efforts in US nursing homes, the higher the death toll during the pandemic. Those efforts not only largely failed to reduce Covid mortality, but they also added non-Covid deaths. The more they tried to mitigate, the worse the outcome was.

Is the Swamp Drainable? By Bill Rice. Our heroic swamp drainers would somehow have to scuttle the Military Industrial Complex, the Science/Medicine Industrial Complex, the Higher Education Complex, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Big Environmentalism…and I haven’t even mentioned the Federal Reserve or the international organizations like the UN and the WHO that are increasingly spreading world-government and communism-light.

Pfizer Lied to Us Again By Ian Miller. Once again, the actual science disproves The Science™. And once again, we’ll get no acknowledgement of it or apologies for the billions of taxpayer dollars wasted. Can’t wait to see what Pfizer does for an encore.

Is the Overton Window Real, Imagined, or Constructed? By Jeffrey Tucker. What to do about it? I would suggest a simple answer. Forget the model, which might be completely misconstrued in any case. Just say what is true, with sincerity, without malice, without convoluted hopes of manipulating others. It’s a time for truth, which earns trust. Only that will blow the window wide open and finally demolish it forever.

Norway Lockdowns: A Retrospective By Brownstone Institute. Both reports are detailed and provide useful information about the pandemic in Norway. The commission is critical of certain aspects of the handling of the pandemic but believes that the management overall was good.

A Devil’s New American Lexicon By Daniel Klein. In 1941, C.S. Lewis delivered The Screwtape Letters, in which Screwtape, a devil, mentored his nephew Wormwood on how to manage his patient, so as to serve their common spiritual master. Screwtape advised: “Jargon, not argument, is your best ally in keeping him from the Church.” “Do remember you are there to fuddle him.” Wormwood failed in the end and was eaten.

The Bison Advantage By Julie Ponesse. How will you respond next time you face a moral challenge? Will you walk headfirst into the storm like the bison or turn and drift with it? Have you used the time over the last two years to figure out what matters most to you? What costs have you prepared yourself to be able to bear? Our future depends on what you do, what each of us does, with the little moments we have right now.

Prescription Drugs Are the Leading Cause of Death By Peter Gotzsche. Overtreatment with drugs kills many people, and the death rate is increasing. It is therefore strange that we have allowed this long-lasting drug pandemic to continue, and even more so because most of the drug deaths are easily preventable.

Is Censorship the Biden Era’s Torture Issue? By James Bovard. When the government heaves the law and Constitution overboard, euphemisms become the coin of the realm. During the Bush era, it wasn’t torture—it was merely “enhanced interrogation.” Nowadays, the issue is not “censorship”—but merely “content moderation.” And “moderation” is such a virtue that it happened millions of times a year thanks to the feds arm-twisting social media companies, according to federal court decisions.

“Fear:” One Year Later By Steve Templeton. I set out to understand why people were behaving in a way that would’ve been seen as unhinged just weeks before. I could see everyone becoming germophobes, and I wondered if that behavior, once ingrained in the population, would ever go away. Could I reason people out of a position they didn’t reason themselves into? Probably not, but there were other people I admired trying, and I couldn’t just stand idle. So I decided to write a book, an idea that became Fear of a Microbial Planet.

Australian Senate to Investigate Excess Mortality By Ramesh Thakur. Clearly, most people are done with Covid and have stopped paying heed to the advice from public health authorities. This of course contains its own long-term dangers. Are Labor and the Greens not interested in knowing the vaccine truth and restoring public trust in the integrity of our public institutions, including Health and Parliament?

