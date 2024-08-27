BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

Telegram’s billionaire CEO Pavel Durov has been arrested in France. We don’t know the charges specifically but he has been famously unwilling to provide a backdoor to governments. It’s all part of the goal of codifying a global surveillance state.

We are closer to the Orwellian nightmare than most people think. There are a growing number of freedom fighters who are being jailed for the purely political crime of defending freedom.

The CEO of Rumble has stated that he will not give in. There is no way to know who else is on the list or who will be next. For that matter, Steve Bannon is in jail right now merely for skipping out on a political witch trial, as many have done for decades without consequence.

The problem of censorship is not one many people expected to hit the world in times when decentralization and digital information was supposed to make us ever more free. But with the rise of political populism, the control of information flows intensified and then reached a crisis with the Covid lockdowns of 2020 and following.

The world of free speech is now heavily vexed by a powerful architecture of censorship, an industrial complex that uses corporate consolidation, third-party funding, and censorial embeds to marginalize based on opinion contrary to regime priorities both industrial and political.

Brownstone Institute’s Censorship Working Group has taken on this topic together with a handful of other institutions and intellectuals to bolster the case for free speech and expose all the ways in which digital-age censorship works.

In the course of a year, and with regular meetings, the group has together published nearly 100 or more articles, appeared in many dozens of videos and podcasts, supported other writers with information sources and documentation, weighed in on continuing litigation, and provided a credible counter to current trends.

The battle is far from over but this group has made a difference in getting the word out and educating the public to support free speech. Brownstone’s millions of readers have read and shared a near daily stream of news analysis, research, and updates, and these have been cross-posted on author Substacks and other news sites, appeared in many languages, and kept the issue alive in an increasingly closed and controlled environment.

To be sure, there is no final victory here, much less wins that definitively secure rights for the future. But given this, the Working Group has made a difference, even to the point of being cited in a new book by Justice Neil Gorsuch of the Supreme Court (Over Ruled). Ultimately, the people doing focused work on this topic are no more than a few dozen and the institutions involved can be counted on one hand, which is tragic but all the more reason why this group needed to come into existence.

None of this would be possible without the support of donors who care deeply about broader issues such as this one. Brownstone Institute’s deep gratitude is very much due for having made this possible.

It is our hope that we can continue these efforts for another year, as litigation continues, the issue heats up in public debate, and political trends increasingly draw attention to these issues.

We have hope to renew this working group for another year but only you can make this possible. Brownstone Institute was founded to be there for truth and freedom and just such times. We provide a sanctuary from the chaos, providing light and safety to displaced intellectuals, writers, and so many others. Your support is all we have to make our work possible.

